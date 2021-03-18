The Latest: Georgia Asian American lawmakers call for change

ATLANTA (AP) — Several Georgia Democratic lawmakers of Asian descent have held a press conference at the state Capitol to denounce crimes against members of the Asian community, including the recent killings at Atlanta-area massage parlors. State Rep. Sam Park said Asian Americans over the past year have experienced a “surge” in attacks due to “racist political rhetoric and scapegoating.” State Sen. Michelle Au had warned of a rise in attacks on Asian Americans in a speech on the Senate floor Monday, a day before the attacks. On Thursday, Au called for enhanced gun safety legislation, better data collection about crimes against minority communities and increased awareness of discrimination against women and people of Asian descent.