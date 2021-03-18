Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 13.4% fully vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported two new deaths due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS

DHS also reported 52 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 206 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down nine from the day prior.

Of those, 58 are in the ICU, down three from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 405 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 2,810 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 557,706, or 97.7 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,148,882 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 23.0 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 13.4 percent of the state has complete the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

