TX AG accuses San Antonio hotel of price-gouging in storm

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas attorney general is accusing a San Antonio hotel of price-gouging during the big winter storm last month. The attorney general filed a lawsuit Thursday against Everyoung Hospitality, which owns a La Quinta hotel in San Antonio. Attorney General Ken Paxton says the hotel exploited people who needed shelter during historic low temperatures. The lawsuit lists examples in which customers had room rates rise from around $70 to $199 a night. A man answering a phone number listed for the hotel owner says the La Quinta raised prices as the number of available rooms declined, which he said is standard in the hotel business.