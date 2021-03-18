United Way of Dane County’s community campaign raises $17.8M

MADISON (WKOW) -- United Way of Dane County (UWDC) reached their 2020 Community Fundraising Campaign goal by raising $17.8 million, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

"Our community stepped up during this historically difficult year, raising more than $2.3 Million for emergency response and an additional $17.8 Million in the annual community campaign for ongoing emergencies, recovery and reimagination," says Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County. "These dollars will go directly towards supporting services and strategies that help local families, individuals and nonprofits overcome barriers to well-being and address systemic challenges at their root, decreasing racial disparities and increasing economic stability."

Donors support 700 nonprofits through United Way and UWDC says they track results and reports back to the community on their investments, so every donor can see the impact their dollars make in Dane County.

“United Way of Dane County leads by uniting the community, connecting the work of many nonprofits and delivering the funding to find solutions for the greatest problems – a task that has been challenging yet entirely essential during this pandemic,” says Paul Kundert, President & CEO of UW Credit Union and 2020 United Way of Dane County Campaign Chair. “The compassion shown by all those who stepped up and donated or volunteered during this historically difficult year proves just how impactful we can be when we live united. Thank you to all who help make this important work happen.”

Read UWDC's full announcement here: