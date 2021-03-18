Victims identified in Oconomowoc Roundy’s distribution center shooting

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- Officials identified two people killed in a workplace shooting at Roundy's distribution center.

Law enforcement said they were Kevin Schneider, 39, of Milwaukee, and Kevin Kloth, 51, of Germantown.

Both men worked for Roundy's for at least 20 years.

The suspect was identified as Fraron Cornelius. Investigators said he died after shooting himself following a chase with police.

"The investigation is currently active, involving multiple agencies. No motive for this incident is known at this time," said Chief James Pfister of the Oconomowoc Police Department.

A Roundy's spokesperson said the distribution center has reopened.