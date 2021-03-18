Victims identified in town of Lyndon deaths, persons of interest named

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Juneau County authorities have identified the two people found dead in the town of Lydon earlier this week.

The bodies of 42-year-old Tina Decorah and 33-year-old Duane Mallory were found Monday night when deputies performed a welfare check.

Two others living in the home were arrested on unrelated charges. Authorities are now calling both of them, Felix Rivera-Medina, 24, and Makaela Decorah, 23, "persons of interest" in the death investigation.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office says charges will likely be filed in the near future. They were assisted by the Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol in the investigation.

"Our condolences go out to the Ho-Chunk Community for their loss," Sheriff Brent Oleson said in a news release.

He asked anyone with information on the deaths to call Detective Jay Greeno at (608) 847-9428 or Ho-Chunk National Detective Zach Quackenbush at (715) 299-0489.