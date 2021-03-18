Victims wait for ruling in lawsuit over Liberian massacre

A federal judge in Philadelphia will decide if there’s enough evidence to rule in favor of survivors of a 1990 massacre during Liberia’s civil wars or whether a trial should take place. A filing this week by four people who lived through a military assault on people sheltering in a Lutheran church argues that there’s enough evidence to decide the case. Around 600 people were killed. The lawsuit seeks damages from the alleged military commander at the scene, Moses W. Thomas. Thomas had lived in the Philadelphia area after the war but is now believed to be in Liberia. A message was left for his lawyer.