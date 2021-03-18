WHO expert: Virus study to have unanimity despite pressure

GENEVA (AP) — The head of a World Health Organization team working with Chinese colleagues to finish a long-awaited report into the origins of the coronavirus acknowledged its authors could face “pressures” but insisted the final product will have unanimous backing from all of the team’s members. Expert Peter Ben Embarek said in interviews on Wednesday and Thursday that the team hopes the report will be ready for release next week. He said the report was being written by all of the experts and part of a “long and complex” process. The report is a first-phase study that is expected to be followed by a more in-depth look later.