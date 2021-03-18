Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Jefferson County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
