Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 5:03 am
3:09 am Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Jefferson

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Jefferson County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wkowweather

