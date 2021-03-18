Wind Advisory issued March 18 at 8:27AM CDT until March 18 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Wind Advisory issued March 18 at 8:27AM CDT until March 18 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…through 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.