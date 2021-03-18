Wind spreads fire from one home to another in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Beaver Dam Fire Department says 22 mile per hour winds helped spread a fire from one home to another on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 509 Gould Street around 12:30 p.m. While they were on the way to the house, the crew learned there was smoke and fire in the garage area and everyone was out of the home.

The fire department says the fire quickly spread from 509 Gould to 507 Gould.

The person who was inside 507 Gould was safely evacuated.

No one was hurt.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department says neither home is inhabitable.