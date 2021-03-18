Windy set up ahead of beautiful first weekend of spring

MADISON (WKOW) - A wind advisory is in effect from 7 am to 7 pm for Green, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth counties.

SET UP

Our weather system moves out taking the rain and cloud cover with it.

But, as an area of high pressure builds in, it bumps up against our departing low, "squeezing" the air and causing winds to howl.

TODAY

We'll have high, thin clouds around with a decent amount of sunshine today. That allows temps to jump to the low to mid 40s this afternoon.



But with a strong wind out of the northeast with gusts up to 45 mph, wind chills will stay stuck in the low to mid 30s, similar feels-like temps to what we experienced earlier this week.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear with light winds and temps in the low to mid 20s.



FRIDAY

Sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s.



SATURDAY

Sunny and comfortably mild for the first day of spring with highs in the mid 50s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and mild with highs approaching 60°.



A sprinkle is possible Sunday night.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few, light rain showers possible with highs in the upper 50s.



More rain expected at night.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain possible with highs in the mid 50s.



Another shot at rain showers at night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few more rain showers possible and temps back in the mid 50s.