Wisconsin holds off Ohio State’s rally to advance to NCAA title game

ERIE, PA. (WKOW)- The Wisconsin women's hockey team has the chance to defend its title against Northeastern on Saturday in the NCAA Championship game. The Badgers earned a spot in the title game by defeating Ohio State 4-2 on Thursday night in the Frozen Four semifinals.

Wisconsin scored the first three goals of the game. Makenna Webster, Casey O'Brien, and Caitlin Schneider all scored. They are all part of the Badgers third line.

The Buckeyes came back with a goal in the 14:00 mark of the second period and 7:55 mark of the third period to make it a one-goal game. But, Badgers' Daryl Watts scores an empty net goal with 14 seconds remaining, and Wisconsin holds off the Buckeyes 4-2.

Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair had 37 saves in the victory.

2 Wisconsin will face 1 Northeastern on Saturday at 6:30 CT for the NCAA title.