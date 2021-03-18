Wisconsin challenged to keep North Carolina off the glass

WEST LAFAYETTE (WKOW)- It has been a long time coming, but in just 24 hours, Wisconsin will be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 727 days. Wisconsin and North Carolina will meet on Friday at 6:10 pm at the Mackey Center in West Lafayette.

One of the keys to the game for Wisconsin is keeping the Tar Heels off the glass. North Carolina is the best rebounding team in the country. They are third in total rebounding, but first in offensive rebounds and in rebounding margin. On the other hand, the Badgers rank 240th in rebounding, so they understand that this game could be won or loss in the paint.

"Obviously, their numbers jump out in terms of offensive rebounding," Head Coach Greg Gard said. "I think they get 41 percent of their misses is what I was told today. So, a lot of their, 10 percent of their points come off putbacks. We see teams like that. Iowa gets on the glass pretty well."

"They're a great offensive rebounding team," Senior Forward Micah Potter said. "They've got lots of size. They're physical inside. So, it's something we have to be ready for."

Gard acknowledged he may be forced to play both of his big guys, Potter and Nate Reuvers at the same time. The Badgers have not done a ton of that since the very beginning of the season.