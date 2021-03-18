Wisconsin, North Carolina game is one of the hottest tickets of opening weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE (WKOW) -- March Madness has officially arrived.

Wisconsin and North Carolina will meet at Mackey Arena on Friday at 6:10 p.m. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament is all taking place in Indiana with the majority of the games in Indianapolis.

Some tournament sites are allowing up to 25 percent capacity, but local officials have set the number in West Lafayette at 12-13 percent. So, only about 1,500 fans will be allowed to watch each game at Mackey Arena in person. That lack of supply has driven up demand.

A local ticket broker told WKOW Sports Director Lance Veeser that two days ago Badgers tickets were running at $250. Now, they are sitting at $175 and are among the most popular draws of opening weekend.

"The games, when they move to the larger venues, do seem like they're less expensive," Owner of Fanfare Tickets Renny Harrison said. "There are several games at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend and all of those games are much less expensive than the Mackey games. You know, Badger fans do support their team really well. I'm always happy to see Wisconsin in town."

Harrison also said that the Badgers game is still getting a lot of action as of Thursday, but all of the games have dipped a bit in the last 24 hours.