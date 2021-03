(WKOW) -- A day after the IRS pushed back the federal tax deadline, Wisconsin is doing the same thing with state taxes.

Both state and federal income taxes are now due on May 17.

Interest and penalties also will be waived for a month and will start applying on May 18.

The Department of Revenue says about half of all taxpayers in Wisconsin have already filed their 2020 returns.

Most have received refunds. The average is more than $800.