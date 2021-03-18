Yankees, Mets allowed to start seasons with 20% capacity

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees and Mets will be allowed to start the season with a maximum 20% capacity. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Yankees could have up to 10,850 fans for their April 1 opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium and the Mets could have up to 8,384 for their April 8 home opener against Miami at Citi Field. Attendees will have to provide proof of immunization against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test. That requirement will be re-evaluated in mid-May.