3 kidnapped Indonesians rescued after Philippine sea mishap

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police have rescued three Indonesian hostages and captured one of their Abu Sayyaf captors when the militants’ speedboat was lashed by huge waves and overturned as they were fleeing government operations. Authorities are searching for a fourth Indonesian kidnap victim who was on board the speedboat when it capsized off southernmost province of Tawi Tawi. The men were kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf gunmen off Malaysia in January last year. The Abu Sayyaf demanded ransom for the Indonesians but the captives come from poor fishing families and the Indonesian government has a no-ransom policy.