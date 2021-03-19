A look at Cuomo aides’ sexual harassment allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward several women who have worked with him. The accusations range from unwanted kisses and other physical gestures to unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating. The Democratic governor has said he “never touched anyone inappropriately” and “never made any inappropriate advances” and that “no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable.” He has said some allegations are false. Democratic State Attorney General Letitia James has appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate.