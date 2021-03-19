Advocates urge transparency in Biden priest investigation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A prominent victims advocate group on Friday urged Santa Clara University in Northern California to release details about unspecified allegations against its president, a Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden and is now under investigation. The university says the Rev. Kevin O’Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries.” He is currently on leave from the Catholic university. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says university officials need to be more transparent. O’Brien gave the Mass for Biden before the inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.