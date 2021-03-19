Air Force target drone washes up on Florida beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 20-foot-long U.S. Air Force drone that was shot down in target practice has been found washed ashore on a Florida beach. The Palm Beach Post reports that beachgoers at Ocean Hammock Park near Boynton Beach found the unmanned orange target-practice aircraft Friday morning. Police say they removed the drone from the beach that afternoon and returned it to the Air Force. An Air Force spokeswoman says the drone was remotely launched from Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City and used as an aerial target for fighter pilots. It was shot down in the Gulf of Mexico near Eglin Air Force Base before making its way to the Atlantic Coast.