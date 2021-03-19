Albanian poll-monitoring team will be smaller due to virus

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — International observers monitoring Albania’s April 25 parliamentary elections have formally launched their mission, saying they will deploy a smaller team due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Urszula Gacek, head of the international mission, said Friday 13 core-team experts have started the monitoring process but the number of short-term observes would be adapted in line with pandemic restrictions. While Albanian authorities have not yet specified what public health measures will be in place for the voting, campaign meetings are currently restricted to no more than 10 people. Several breaches of that limit have already been recorded, even though campaigning has not yet officially started.