Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing

Asian American Christian leaders say their congregations are saddened and outraged after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. And they’re calling for action beyond just prayers. Some plan to join the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice, hoping to discuss racial issues and provide funeral assistance for families of the victims. Kevin Park is associate pastor at Korean Central Presbyterian Church. He says there is a need “to stand up together and reach out to communities that are hurting, not only Asian American communities, but other communities of color.”