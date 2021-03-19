Badgers’ win kicks off first big sports weekend since 50% dine-in capacity in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers' win against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament kicked off the first big sports weekend since Dane County restaurants could start serving at 50 percent capacity.

Players Sports Bar and Grill in Madison had its biggest crowd in more than a year.

"Probably since February of last year," said bar manager Wendy Allen.

We last stopped by Players in January when the Packers were about to play in the NFC Championship. At that point, only 23 people could be in the bar. There wasn't much energy, and Allen wasn't sure if they could survive until next fall.

But now, a different story.

"With it being a year, and people are getting their vaccinations, and the weather is getting nicer, and things are more relaxed, they're finding it a little bit easier to come out and enjoy," Allen said.

There are still some empty tables, with everything spaced out and bottles of hand sanitizer everywhere. Plexiglass still lines the bar. Those who aren't eating are all wearing masks.

But with vaccinations up and case numbers down, Allen has started to see people walk in that she hasn't seen since before the pandemic.

"It's a great feeling," she said.

And business is coming back.

"We still do a lot of carryout, a lot of to-go orders," Allen said. "Some people just aren't comfortable yet. But with vaccinations being out there, I think it's going to start coming around and help all of our businesses out."

Hope -- that's what she has now, and for the first time in a long time.

"The future is looking better than it did a year ago," she said.