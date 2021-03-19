Biden ‘100% fine’ after falling three times while boarding plane

President Joe Biden fell three times while boarding Air Force One on a trip to Atlanta on Friday. A White House spokesperson said he is "100% fine." Get the details here: http://on.wkow.com/3txqg6U Posted by WKOW 27 on Friday, March 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The White House says that President Joe Biden is "100% fine" after he fell three times on the stairs while boarding Air Force One Friday.

That's according to a report from CNN.

President Joe Biden was boarding the plane to make a trip to Atlanta in the wake of a gunman's attack on three massage parlors in the city that left eight people dead.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also making the trip.

In the video, the president stumbles repeatedly while hustling up the stairs to Air Force One. After making it to the top, he turned around toward the media gathered nearby and gave a salute.

"So, as you know, it's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself," CNN quoted White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as saying. "He is doing 100% fine."

The video of the president struggling on the stairs quickly went viral online.