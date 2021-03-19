Biden, Harris offering solace to grieving Asian Americans

ATLANTA (AP) — For Asian Americans, 2020 was a year of political success and newfound influence. But it was also a time of vulnerability to racist assaults. That painful dichotomy will be on display Friday when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of South Asian descent to hold national office, visit Atlanta just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women, in three metro-area massage parlors. Biden and Harris will meet with Asian American state legislators and other community leaders about racist rhetoric and actions against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.