Deputies: Dodge County crash leaves motorcycle driver seriously injured

TOWN OF LEROY (WKOW) -- A 25-year-old is seriously injured at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatose after his motorcycle slid off the road in Dodge County Friday morning.

According to a news release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt's office, the unidentified male driver was traveling south on State Highway 175 at a high speed in the town of Leroy, when his motorcycle began to slide after cresting a hill.

Deputies said the driver lost control, hit a mailbox to the right of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in a cornfield.

First responders called for a Flight for Life helicopter to take him to Froedtert. As of Friday afternoon, there is no update on the driver's condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Peter Culver

