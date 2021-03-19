Deputies: Dodge County crash leaves motorcycle driver seriously injured

TOWN OF LEROY (WKOW) -- A 25-year-old is seriously injured at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatose after his motorcycle slid off the road in Dodge County Friday morning.

According to a news release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt's office, the unidentified male driver was traveling south on State Highway 175 at a high speed in the town of Leroy, when his motorcycle began to slide after cresting a hill.

Deputies said the driver lost control, hit a mailbox to the right of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in a cornfield.

First responders called for a Flight for Life helicopter to take him to Froedtert. As of Friday afternoon, there is no update on the driver's condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.