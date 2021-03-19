Final polls: Israeli PM’s fate rests on razor-thin margins

JERUSALEM (AP) — A final batch of polls by Israeli media outlets shows a razor-thin election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate will likely turn on the performance of small parties and a former ally who has criticized him but has not ruled out joining his coalition. The elections next Tuesday — the fourth in less than two years — are widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu. The polls show his right-wing Likud party and its natural allies winning around 50 seats in the 120-member Knesset and an array of anti-Netanyahu parties winning up to 60 seats. Naftali Bennett’s right-wing party, which has not committed to either bloc, is projected to win 10 seats.