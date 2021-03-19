Fired deputy facing perjury charge for neck-hold incident

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida deputy has been arrested on a perjury charge after he reportedly lied about his reason for using a neck-hold on a man at an apartment complex where he was working off-duty as a security guard. Jacob Kraker was arrested Thursday by Port Orange police on a warrant from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office charging him with perjury, a third-degree felony. According to the sheriff’s office, Kraker was fired from the sheriff’s office last year following an internal affair investigation into the incident that found he violated agency policies, including unlawful use of deadly force.