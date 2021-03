RV FIRE ON BELTLINE IN MADISON BREAKING NEWS The Madison Fire Department is responding to an RV fire in the westbound lanes of the Beltline. We're told no one is inside the RV. Posted by WKOW 27 on Friday, March 19, 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are responding to a burning RV on the westbound Beltline near Verona Road.

The call for the fire came in to Dane County dispatchers at 8:32 a.m.

Madison firefighters are responding to the scene.

The burning RV is unoccupied, according to dispatchers.

Smoke billowing from the fire could be seen for miles.

This is a developing story.