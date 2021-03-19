Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup

NEW YORK (AP) — Garment workers in Myanmar are urging major international brands to denounce the recent military coup there and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed — or worse arrested and killed for participating in protests. Major brands like H&M and Mango increasingly flocked to Myanmar in search of cheap labor as the Southeast Asian country began moving toward democracy over the past decade. Now, those brands face a conundrum: whether to stay or pull out. At stake are the livelihoods of more than 600,000 garment workers who have been at the forefront of the pro-democracy demonstrations.