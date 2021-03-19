Gorgeous first weekend of spring on track

MADISON (WKOW) - We'll have sunny skies heading into the weekend with the warm up continuing.



SET UP

We have a dominant area of high pressure overhead. At night, with lighter winds and clear skies, heat escapes into the air, causing cooler conditions.

During the day, full sunshine causes a quick, significant rise in temperatures and this trend lasts through the weekend.

SPRING BEGINS

The vernal equinox occurs at 4:37 am Saturday morning. This is the exact moment the sun's rays hit the earth perpendicularly at the equator allowing approximately equal amounts of daylight in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

FORECAST

After a seasonally cool start in the mid 20s, temps quickly jump to around 50° this afternoon with full sunshine and much calmer winds than yesterday.

Tonight, we slip back to the mid 20s under clear skies.



Conditions continue to warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s, though a bit of a breeze will develop by late-day.



Winds continue to increase for Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph. High, thin clouds will pass overhead, but it shouldn't mask much of the sunshine. Since winds are from the south, temps continue to climb to around 60°.

Rain chances return by Monday, with a few showers moving in, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Temps stay mild in the upper 50s, though clouds move back in with the winds sticking around. More rain Monday night.



Expect a higher chance for showers on Tuesday with a breezy setup and temps in the mid 50s. More rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, as well.