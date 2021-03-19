Grocery store expanding service for online orders

(WKOW) -- Many of us have made adjustments during the Covid-19 pandemic that may last when the pandemic is over.

That's the case at the Fitchburg Hy-Vee, which is adding a permanent Aisles Online pickup kiosk to its parking lot.

The director of the store says that've seen a huge growth in people shopping online during the pandemic.

"I think a lot of people have learned that their time is very valuable," said Ross Grunwald.

"It will offer a great service and makes it easy for them to gain some time back to spend with family or doing whatever else they choose to do with that. You know, one or two trips they make to the store and a couple hours a week."

Construction is scheduled to start Monday.

The new kiosk should be fully operational by the end of April.