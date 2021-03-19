House passes immigration bills for farm workers, ‘Dreamers’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to open a gateway to citizenship for young “Dreamers,” immigrant farm workers and other migrants who fled to the U.S. from war or natural disasters abroad. Thursday’s votes give Democrats wins in the year’s first votes on immigration. The issue faces a steep climb in the Senate because Republicans are demanding that immigration bills contain steps to toughen border security. One bill offers legal status to around 2 million “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and to others. A second measure offers legal status to 1 million immigrant farm workers, about half the nation’s agricultural labor force.