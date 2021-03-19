How your dog could help diabetics

MADISON (WKOW) -- Does your dog have diabetes?

ENDSULIN, a gene therapy company, is looking for diabetic dogs to participate in a study to research a treatment that could reduce or even eliminate insulin injections.

The Madison-based company said this study could advance a one-time diabetes treatment in both dogs and humans.

“We hope to free families who are caring for their diabetic pets around the clock,” said Hans Sollinger, ENDSULIN founder. “Giving dogs and their families their independence back is a step in our mission to do the same for millions of people suffering with diabetes."

The procedure that will be studied takes about 30 minutes and is administered by a certified veterinarian, all costs will be covered by ENDSULIN. Afterward they will monitor the dogs' periodically looking for any long-term effects.

According to the company, this gene therapy is new. However, dogs in Barcelona, Spain have gone through gene therapies and been followed for up to eight year after with no evidence of adverse effects.

ENDSULIN is looking for small breed dogs that have recently been diagnosed with diabetes and owners who can take their dog to the Waunakee clinic for the one-time treatment and five follow-up visits, plus provide follow-up information to the ENDSULIN research team.

For more information on enrolling your dog click here, or contact ENDSULIN directly at hans@endslin.com or tinakaur@endsulin.com.