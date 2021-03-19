Hungary’s PM aims to create new right-wing political force

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says he will soon meet with other right-wing politicians from Poland and Italy to discuss setting up a new nationalist political force in Europe. In a radio interview Friday, Viktor Orban said he was in touch with Poland’s prime minister and Italy’s former interior minister, whose parties are ideological allies of Hungary’s Fidesz party. Fidesz on Thursday quit its center-right European political group, the European People’s Party. Orban’s interview suggests he is planning for a new right-wing grouping on the European level, and allies in Poland and Italy have indicated they may be on board.