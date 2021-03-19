Idaho Legislature shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has voted to shut down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Lawmakers in the House and Senate made the unprecedented move on Friday with significant unfinished business, including setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut. At least five of the 70 House members have tested positive for the illness in the last week, and there are fears a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is in the Statehouse. Three of the infected lawmakers had participated in debates on the House floor this week. Two senators contracted COVID-19 but have recovered and returned to the 35-member Senate.