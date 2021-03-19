Janesville police look for an armed man

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Officers are looking for a man after receiving a call about a possible armed man on a bike trail Thursday afternoon.

The Janesville Police Department responded around 2 p.m. to a belated report of a man on a bike trail between Mackinac Drive and Randolph Road.

According to police, the suspect approached a 12 year old, who was riding a bicycle on the trail between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and reportedly displayed a knife.

Officials describe the suspect as white man standing 6 feet tall, weighting about 210 pounds, and wearing a black beanie hat, a black hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head, a black and white bandana covering his nose and mouth, black aviator glasses, black pants, and white sneakers.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident the Janesville Police Department encourages them to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, Janesville Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your phone.