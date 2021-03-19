Lawyer: Canada border questions violated Huawei CFO’s rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies argue that her detention and questioning at the Vancouver airport in late 2018 violated her rights. They said at a hearing Friday that officers had no reason to question her about the company’s activity in Iran except to assist U.S. investigators. Meng Wanzhou is Huawei’s chief financial officer and also is the daughter of the company’s founder. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her lawyers say the questions that a Canada Border Services officer posed to Meng dealt with Huawei’s business dealings and had “zero” bearing on determining her admissibility to Canada.