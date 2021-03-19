Liz Mills takes big step for female basketball coaches

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Liz Mills is a rarity. She’s a woman who coaches men’s basketball teams. She’s done it for 10 years in Africa at the club and national level. The Australian is now head coach of Kenya and the only woman in the world currently in charge of a men’s national basketball team. She took another major step last month when she led Kenya to the African championships for the first time since 1993. She did it by masterminding a victory over record 11-time champion Angola in qualifying. Kenya had never before beaten Angola.