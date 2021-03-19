Marquette fires Wojciechowski after first losing season since 2014

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Marquette University announced Friday that head basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski would not return for the 2021-22 season, via a statement from athletic director Bill Scholl on Twitter.

The Golden Eagles finished this season with a 13-14 record and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. In his seven seasons at the helm, Wojciechowski posted a 128-95 overall record, but failed to break even in Big East play, with a 59-68 record.

"After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program," Scholl said in the statement.

Wojciechowski's Marquette teams never advanced past the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, although they did reach the NIT quarterfinals in 2018. Marquette last won an NCAA Tournament game in 2013, when they made a run to the Elite Eight before losing to Syracuse.