Mediterranean ministers to discuss EU migration policies

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The interior ministers of the five Mediterranean countries on the front line of mass migration to Europe are meeting in Greece to discuss the European Union’s policies as the bloc works toward a new migration pact. Ministers from Italy, Spain, Malta, Cyprus and Greece are meeting in an Athens suburb on Saturday. The five created the “MED 5” group last year in an effort to form a united front within the EU. Southern European countries with extensive coastlines have borne the brunt of arriving asylum-seekers hoping to enter the EU. The five nations have long called for a more equitable distribution of asylum-seekers who make it, including for other EU members to take new arrivals.