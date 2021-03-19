Meriter nurses file charges against management for violation of labor laws

MADISON (WKOW) -- Amid protracted negotiations over a new contract, Meriter nurses have filed federal charges against hospital management, alleging violation of labor laws.

According to a news release from public relations representative Nina Wheeler and union representative Rachel Hogan, UnityPoint Meriter has staged a harassment campaign and threatened workers during negotiations, as well as not prioritized spending on the most vulnerable employees.

“During this brutal pandemic, we’ve put our lives and our families’ lives on the line to provide highly skilled, compassionate care to our community,” registered nurse Suzi Kossel, said in the release. “Without adequate protective equipment, many of us were exposed to the virus and had to quarantine, many of us got sick, we worked long hours and extra shifts, and we are facing utter exhaustion, PTSD and burnout."

According to UnityPoint's 2018/19 financial statement, the company earned $380 million in profits during that span. They also received $74 million from the 2020 CARES Act.

In response to the charges, a UnityPoint spokesperson said the allegations were false.

"These allegations are surprising and untrue. We have not been provided any specifics regarding these allegations and are working to learn more about this filing," the spokesperson said in an email to 27 News.