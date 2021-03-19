Meriter offers new contract to nurses, looking to avert strike

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the threat of a strike looming, UnityPoint Health - Meriter offered a new contract proposal Friday, meeting more of the staff's requests for paid time off and wage increases.

According to a statement from Meriter spokesperson Leah Huibregtse, the proposal would grant an additional 50 hours of paid time off for each nurse, as well as a 3.7 percent pay increase this year and a 3.8 percent pay increase next year.

"Both sides meet again today with a federal mediator. While we believe this proposal is fair and above market, we are ready and willing to stay at the table. We remain hopeful that SEIU will continue to negotiate and we can avoid a possible strike next week," Huibregtse said in the release.

The current proposal adds an additional 10 hours of paid time off from Meriter's prior offer.

The nurses are bargaining for a reasonable work-life balance, sufficient paid time off that does not force nurses to use vacation days when they need sick days, fair compensation for nurses who pick up extra shifts on their days off and protections against the current pandemic and any future public health emergencies.