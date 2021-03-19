Myanmar junta chokes information flow as protests intensify

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Authorities in Myanmar have arrested a spokesman for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party as they intensify efforts to choke off the spread of information about growing protests against last month’s military takeover. Despite a crackdown that has killed more than 200 demonstrators so far, protesters are back in the streets Friday morning in several cities and towns. Some rallies proceeded without incident, but in Aungban town in eastern Shan state, a local news agency reported that at least seven people were injured when security forces sought to break up their march using tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition. The spokesman for the National League for Democracy was arrested Thursday, according to a Facebook post by his ally.