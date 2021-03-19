NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of New York City strip clubs are suing New York state, saying it’s not fair that they’re being kept closed when everything from axe-throwing venues to bars with live music and casinos can open up. The Manhattan federal court lawsuit Thursday claimed thousands of employees are forced out of work by the state’s ban. The “exotic dancing” clubs including “Starlet’s,” “Sugar Daddy’s” and “Gallagher’s 2000” sought a declaration that it’s unconstitutional to keep their clubs closed while similar enclosed establishments open up. The lawsuit comes as the state widens rules for bars and restaurants. A Cuomo spokesperson said science and common sense dictate no exotic dancing be permitted now.