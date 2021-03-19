Oral Roberts hoping to move past upset, focus on Gators

Oral Roberts upended the NCAA Tournament’s South Region with its 75-72 overtime win over Ohio State. The Golden Eagles earned a second-round game on Sunday against No. 7 Florida. The Gators also were stretched to overtime in their 75-70 win over No. 10 Virginia Tech. A tight Florida-Virginia Tech game was no surprise. Few expected to see a close Oral Roberts-Ohio State matchup, much less the Golden Eagles becoming the ninth 15 seed to win a tournament game. Florida, with its roster limited by injuries and other issues, presents an opportunity for Oral Roberts to steal another win.