Ringo calling! If he wants you to sing, who could say no?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If beloved Beatle Ringo Starr wants you to sing on his new record, it’s tough to say no. That’s why a bevy of stars, including Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl, Chris Stapleton, Lenny Kravitz and Jenny Lewis, are all on the chorus of Starr’s most recent song, “Here’s to the Nights.” The 80-year-old drummer and his mates sing, ‘here’s to the nights we won’t remember, with the friends we won’t forget.’ Making new music was something for Starr to keep busy during the coronavirus lockdown, which he spent in his Los Angeles home — much of the time painting, working out and banging away on the drums set up in the bedroom of a guest house.