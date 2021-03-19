Search continues for missing Rock County hiker

Skip to Content

MILTON (WKOW) -- Rock County Sheriff's Office officials continue their search and recovery operation for a hiker who went missing with his dogs Wednesday, now into the third day of searching.

According to the sheriff's office, 66-year-old Kevin Doyle first went missing after leaving his house around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with his two yellow labs to hike through Storrs Lake Park in Milton.

Investigators found Doyle's dogs dead Thursday afternoon, at which point the operation transitioned from search and rescue focus to search and recovery focus.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will also assist in the search. As of Friday morning, investigators have seen no sign of Doyle.

SECOND UPDATE: Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel will resume recovery...

Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 18, 2021

