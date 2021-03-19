Silver Alert for missing Madison woman

MADISON (WKOW) -- State authorities issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Karen Nordin, after she went missing from the Madison VA Hospital Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Nordin was driving a 2015 black Nissan Sentra, with Wisconsin plate AKS1569.

Officials said the car has black duct tape on the rear driver's side bumper and has no front license plate. Her car was last seen leaving the parking ramp at around 2:50 p.m.

Authorities reported she was last seen wearing dark colored slacks, a dark colored glasses frame with transitional trifocal lenses and a red blouse. She has a black Columbia jacket with her that she may or may not be wearing.

Nordin has a history of being easily confused and wandering away from loved ones, and may be frightened if contacted, according to officials.

Anyone with information on Nordin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison Veteran Affairs Police Department at (608) 280-7270.